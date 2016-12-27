Cellist And Conductor Heinrich Schiff Dead At 65

“Most known for his mastery of the cello, his recordings of works by Bach, Shostakovich and Brahms earned him several prestigious music prizes. Later in life, Schiff turned increasingly to conducting after health problems ended his solo career.”
