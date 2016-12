For the past few years – starting with an ugly battle in Seattle – the yellowface issue has raged around productions of the Gilbert and Sullivan favorite in the U.S. Last year, facing likely protests, the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players cancelled its production and did Pirates of Penzance instead. (One wag wrote in to decry the failure to cast real pirates.) This year, after much consideration, care, and consultation, the company is trying again, with a new approach.